'Dream Girl' Hema Malini goes on metro ride in Mumbai

For actor-politician Hema Malini, the ‘Dream Girl’, it was a sort of ‘dream ride’ when she rode on a metro and an autorickshaw in the financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The 74-year-old Mumbai resident, who represents the Mathura constituency in Lok Sabha, took to Instagram and narrated her experience - generating a lot of buzz on social media platforms.

The BJP MP was all praise for the metro and auto ride - as she compared her journey from Juhu to Dahisar and back.

“I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience….drove two hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the evening I decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went through tough times during the construction of metro lines, but it was worth it! Clean, fast and was Juhu in half an hour,” she said about her metro experience.

Later she spoke about taking an auto. “After my metro experience, I decided to go by auto from D N Nagar to Juhu and that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house and the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public” she added.