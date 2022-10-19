DRI seizes 86.5 kg of high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore

In an intelligence-based operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons and seized from them high-quality hydroponic weed valued at Rs 39.5 crore.

The operation was carried out by the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the DRI.

The DRI intercepted two USA-origin courier consignments imported at Courier Terminal in Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai.

The examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 kg of high-quality hydroponic weed concealed in the consignments.

The consignments were misdeclared as ‘Outdoor Concrete Firepit’ and were destined for Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the related addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer.

These searches resulted in the crackdown on the drug cartel resulting in the arrest of two Indian nationals from Mumbai.

“The high-quality hydroponic weed (ganja) is having a value of Rs 39.5 crore in the illicit market. The current seizure indicates an alarming trend of hydroponic weed of USA origin being imported. Further investigation is in progress,” DRI officials said.