DRI seizes 86.5 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 cr

DRI seizes 86.5 kg of high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore

The DRI intercepted two USA-origin courier consignments imported at Courier Terminal in Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 19 2022, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 12:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an intelligence-based operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons and seized from them high-quality hydroponic weed valued at Rs 39.5 crore.

The operation was carried out by the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the DRI.

The DRI intercepted two USA-origin courier consignments imported at Courier Terminal in Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai.

The examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 kg of high-quality hydroponic weed concealed in the consignments.

The consignments were misdeclared as ‘Outdoor Concrete Firepit’ and were destined for Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the related addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer.

These searches resulted in the crackdown on the drug cartel resulting in the arrest of two Indian nationals from Mumbai.

“The high-quality hydroponic weed (ganja) is having a value of Rs 39.5 crore in the illicit market. The current seizure indicates an alarming trend of hydroponic weed of USA origin being imported. Further investigation is in progress,” DRI officials said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Does it matter who you are?

Does it matter who you are?

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

 