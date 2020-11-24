DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.25 crore from 2 Railway passengers in Mumbai

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.25 cr from 2 Rly passengers

PTI
PTI, umbai,
  • Nov 24 2020, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 23:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP.

The Directorateof Revenue Intelligence arrested two passengers at Borivali station for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 6.25 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

He said it was suspected that the gold was smuggled into India from Bangladesh and was being brought to Mumbai from Kolkata via Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

"Two passengers were checked after they alighted from Golden Temple Special Train on Monday and 12 gold bars weighing 12.02 kilograms were found concealed in a customized jacket worn by them under their shirt. The approximate value is Rs 6.25 crore. They have been charged under Customs Act," he said.

