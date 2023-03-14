Drinking in Maharashtra's forts may land you in jail

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 14 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 14:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

In what comes as a warning, people who may be found drinking in heritage forts of Maharashtra may face a fine or jail, or both. 

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government plans to bring in provisions to penalise people on the wrong side of the law vis-a-vis forts. 

“We will bring in a law that would have provisions of three months jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000 or both,” state’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said. 

The Cultural Affairs Ministry would hold discussions with the Law and Judiciary Ministry and Home Ministry in this regard.

The government would also fine people who are found spoiling and polluting the environment. 

"Various activities will be implemented to maintain the sanctity and cleanliness of the forts. Punitive action will be taken against those who violate the sanctity. Rewards will also be given to informers who will provide inputs about those who violate the sanctity of the monuments,” Mungantiwar said. 
 

