Drought-hit Marathwada, Vidarbha get heavy rainfall

In what comes as good news, the drought-hit Marathwada regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha has been receiving good rainfall with several rivers overflowing.

The coastal Konkan belt, Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra too saw heavy downpour over Friday and Saturday.

Big rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Koyna, Panchganga and Indravati are flowing in full force.

"The state is receiving good rainfall since the last few days," Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently touring Vidarbha region, said.

The orange capital of Nagpur too got good rainfall over the last two days.

"There is heavy rainfall warning in Maharashtra and Mumbai," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD.

In Nashik's holy Ramkund area, water from the Godavari was overflowing and several temples remained submerged.

Heavy rains in Maharashtra cause floods from Konkan to Gadchiroli

There was heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Koyna dam in Satara district since the past 10 days. Seven gates had to be opened and downstream villages and hamlets have been put on alert.

On the other side of Sahyadri mountain ranges, heavy rainfall was reported in Raigad district caused floods in Mahad, Nagothane and Roha towns and also led to a landslide in Kashedi ghat. Boulders on the road at Cholai near Poladpur was cleared at 3 am. However, another incident of a landslide in the ghat again led to Mumbai-Goa road being closed down for major part of the day.

Flood like the situation was also reported from Khed, Chiplun and several parts of Sangmeahwar taluka including Devrukh, Phungus and Makhjan towns.

In Kolhapur, five gates of Radhanagri dam causing flooding in Panchaganga river.