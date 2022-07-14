Droupadi Murmu skips meeting Uddhav Thackeray

Droupadi Murmu skips meeting Uddhav Thackeray

Under pressure from his party MPs and MLAs, Thackeray, who has been battling a split in the party, had extended support to Murmu

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 14 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 21:59 ist
Uddhav Thackeray and Droupadi Murmu. Credit: Agency Photos

The BJP-led NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu skipped meeting Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray when she visited Mumbai for a few hours to garner support from Maharashtra on Thursday. 

It is also not known whether Murmu had any telephonic interaction with Thackeray. 

Also Read: Droupadi Murmu: New icon of subaltern Hindutva

Under pressure from his party MPs and MLAs, Thackeray, who has been battling a split in the party, had extended support to Murmu - while breaking ranks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress, who are backing Yashwant Sinha. 

Murmu, on her arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde. 

From the airport, they drove to the nearby Leela Hotel, where Murmu was welcomed with tribal dances like Tarpa folk dance.

All the BJP MPs and MLAs and those of the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction were present. 

Majority of the central ministers from Maharashtra - Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, Bharti Pawar, Ramdas Athawale of RPI (A), state BJP President Chandrakant Patil were among those present. 

Also Read: Murmu suffered many personal losses in journey to top post

Asked about whether Murmu would meet Thackeray, Fadnavis said: “As far as the itinerary that I am aware of, there is no engagement apart from the programme in the hotel.” 

Shinde said that by nominating a tribal woman for the Presidential office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to the masses and would bring the tribal community closer to the mainstream.  

“Murmu Madam will win with a record number of votes,” he said. 

Asked about any meetings with Thackeray, he said: “In the meeting MPs and MLAs were there.” 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Droupadi Murmu
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Presidential Elections

What's Brewing

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Webb begins hunt for first stars and habitable worlds

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

 