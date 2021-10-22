Drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday grilled for second day

Budding actress Ananya Panday - the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Chunky Panday - was grilled for the second consecutive day by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday.

Ananya (23), who has acted in films like ‘Student of the Year 2’ and ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’, is being investigated vis-a-vis the case involving the raid on cruise ship Cordelia, during which the NCB busted a rave party and arrested 20 people over next few days.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused in the case.

Ananya has been asked to appear again on Monday.

Meanwhile, SRKs bodyguard Ravi Singh also arrived at the agency’s office with documents in a sealed envelope, but refused to talk to the media.

Ananya is friends with Aryan Khan and his sister Suhana Khan.

Her name has figured in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan. However, she has maintained before NCB that it has nothing to do with drugs.

The Khan and Panday families - residents of Bandra - are close to each other.

During Ananya’s questioning by NCB sleuths at the federal agency’s Ballard Pier office, the names of some other celebrities too have cropped up, however, there is no independent confirmation on the names.

