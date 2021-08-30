Drugs case: Court extends NCB custody of actor Armaan Kohli, another accused till September 1

Actor Armaan Kohli's NCB custody in drugs case extended

The NCB told the court on Monday that it had seized more than one gram of cocaine from the actor's house during the raid

A special NDPS court here on Monday extended the NCB custody of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli and alleged drug peddler Ajay Singh till September 1 in a drugs case.

Both Kohli and Singh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 28 following a raid at the actor's residence in Mumbai and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They were later produced before the special NDPS court which sent them in the NCB custody for a day.

Seeking extension of their remand, the NCB told the court on Monday that it had seized more than one gram of cocaine from the actor's house during the raid and that it required further custody of both Kohli and Singh for questioning. Following the raid, Kohli was initially detained and subsequently arrested by the NCB under provisions related to contravention of small quantity of drugs, financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders, and other charges under the NDPS Act.

According to the NCB, Singh is a drug supplier who had given information about the 49-year-old actor's alleged involvement in the narcotics case. Singh was booked by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police in 2018 in connection with the seizure of a huge quantity of Ephedrine, an official had said on Sunday.

Kohli has featured in the Salman Khan-starter Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among other Hindi, films and was also one of the contestants of TV reality show Bigg Boss. 

