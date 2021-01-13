Drugs case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law summoned

In a development that caught the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the son-in-law of senior minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday.

Sameer Khan, who is married to Nilofar, the daughter of Malik, was seen entering the NCB's Mumbai zonal office. However, he refused to speak to the media.

Malik, who is the minority affairs minister, is a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and party's chief spokesperson.

According to reports, Sameer was summoned by the federal anti-narcotics agency after it found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one of the accused in a drugs case, in which British national Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested with 200 kg of drugs last week.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the co-owners of the famous ''Muchhad Paanwala'' shop in Mumbai, which is frequented by celebrities, in connection with the same case. Tiwari was arrested based on the statement of Sajnani.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya asked Malik to respond to the development. "Nawab Malik, jawab do," he tweeted.

He also tweeted on the development tagging leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

Malik has not reacted yet and there are no comments from Shiv Sena, NCP or Congress - the three allies of the MVA government.