Drugs: Co-owner of Mumbai's 'Mucchad Paanwala' shop gets bail

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous "Muchhad Paanwala" shop who was arrested in connection with a drugs case.

Tiwari was granted bail by the court of a metropolitan magistrate on the cash bond ofRs 15,000.

Tiwari was questionned for several hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 11 after his name cropped up during the investigation into a drugs case in which three persons, including a British national, were arrested with 200 kg of drugs from suburbs of Khar and Bandra on January 9.

After his arrest on January 12, Tiwari was remanded to judicial custody after the NCB didn't press for his remand as the contraband recovered from the accused was of a consumable quantity.

The NCB had said the seized drugs included ganja, imported contraband "OG Kush" (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been allegedly sourced from the US.

The paan shop, located at Kemps Corner in south Mumbai, is famous as it is frequented by celebrities.

The paan shop got this unique name as one of the brothers who had founded the shop sported a huge moustache.