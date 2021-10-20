Drugs on cruise case: Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected

Drugs on cruise case: Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 14:56 ist
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by a special court on Wednesday. 

Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a dramatic cruise raid wherein at least eight people were detained and drugs seized.

In the previous hearing held on October 14, the NCB, while opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea, had told the court that he was a regular consumer of drugs.

Since his arrest, the NCB has maintained that though nothing was recovered from him personally, Aryan's WhatsApp chats revealed his links with drug peddlers.

More to follow...

    

Aryan Khan
Entertainment News
India News
Shah Rukh Khan

