Drugs-on-cruise case: Elusive NCB witness Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

  • Oct 28 2021, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 08:03 ist
Kiran Gosavi with Aryan Khan after he was detained by NCB. Credit: Special arrangement

Kiran Gosavi, the elusive NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter, has been detained in Pune, city commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

Gosavi, said to be a "private investigator" whose photos and videos with Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, has been called an "independent witness" by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case in which nearly 20 people, including Aryan Khan have been arrested so far.

"Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail and his brother's CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear," Gosavi said before being detained, according to an ANI report.

More to follow...

