Driver spots drum on tracks, applies emergency brakes

Drum filled with stones kept on railway track in Maharashtra; train driver applies emergency brakes

The train was between Satona and Osmanpur stations in Partur tehsil when the incident took place around 4 am, police said.

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jul 07 2023, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 15:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The driver of Mumbai-Secunderabad Devgiri Express applied emergency brakes after spotting a drum, which was later found to be filled with stones, on the railway track in Maharashtra’s Jalna district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The train was between Satona and Osmanpur stations in Partur tehsil when the incident took place around 4 am, he said. The stretch falls in the Nanded division of the South Central Railway (SCR).

Also Read: Railways' probe report flags 'human error' behind Odisha train mishap, reveals reporting past red flags could've averted tragedy

The loco pilot used the emergency brakes to bring the train to a halt. After being informed about a drum in the middle of the track, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot, said Rajesh Shinde, public relations officer for SCR’s Nanded division.

The drum was found to be filled with stones, the official said. The obstruction was cleared and the train was allowed to travel further, he said.

The railway police have registered a case, and no arrests have been made yet, he said.

The incident comes nearly a month after three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore district, claiming more than 280 lives and injuring over 1,000 people.

