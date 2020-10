Sepoy Raipal Pal Singh, of the 106 DSC platoon attached to Material Organisation, Ghatkopar, Mumbai was found dead, at his duty post on Sunday due to a gunshot injury.

His service rifle, with two rounds discharged, was found next to him.

The Civil Police from Ghatkopar reached the spot, and the body has been taken to the nearby Rajawadi Civil hospital by naval ambulance.

The deceased hailed from Village & P.O. Amargarh, Dist. Sangrur in Punjab. He is survived by his wife and two children.