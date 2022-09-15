Dudhsagar Dairy ex-chairman Vipul Chaudhary arrested by Gujarat ACB

Former Minister of State and ex-chairman of Mehsana District Cooperative Producers Union Ltd (Dudhsagar Dairy) Vipul Chaudhary was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on alleged corruption charges from his Gandhinagar residence, officials said on Thursday.
"In May, a complaint was filed against Vipul Chaudhary and his personal secretary for siphoning off dairy's money with ACB Mehsana branch. A case was then registered under various sections of IPC for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, forgery of valuable security, and conspiracy," the ACB said in a statement.
Also Read | Pakistani boat with 40 kg drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized off Gujarat coast
His personal secretary, Chartered Shailesh Parikh, has been detained in the case.
The action against the two was taken late on Wednesday night.
Reportedly, around Rs 300 crore of Dudhsagar dairy has been diverted in the name of an agency doing business with Dudhsagar dairy.
Vipul Chaudhary, along with his supporters, was running a campaign for the Dudhsagar dairy upcoming elections.
Chaudhary is also BJP leader and represents Aanjan Chaudhary (Patel sub caste), which has dominance in at least a dozen Assembly seats in North Gujarat.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang
The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal
DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...
India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024
Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru
Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships
DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress
Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone