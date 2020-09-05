Due to Covid-19, district administration plans to increase beds in Latur

Considering the coronavirus spread in rural areas, the local administration in Maharashtra's Latur district plans to increase the number of oxygen-fitted beds at treatment facilities.

Private hospitals in rural areas may also be roped in to cater to Covid-19 patients, district collector G Shreekant told PTI on Friday night.

"Due to limited manpower and infrastructure, private hospitals are also being considered for Covid-19 treatment in Latur. We will arrange for oxygen supply at these facilities," the collector said.

Currently, there are 2,000 beds including the ones in ICUs and the administration is planning to double them in light of the viral spread, he said.

According to the official data, of 9,115 Covid-19 cases reported in Latur district so far, 5,912 alone have been detected in August.

A total of 6,569 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, while 305 have died of the infection till date, it was stated.

As many as 2,241 patients are currently undergoing treatment, a district official said.