Dussehra rally: Shinde's Sena releases 20-second teaser

Dussehra rally: Shinde faction of Sena releases 20-second teaser video

The Shinde faction will hold its Dussehra rally at BKC on October 5, while the rally at Shivaji Park will be led by Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Sep 29 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 20:56 ist

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena on Thursday released a teaser video of their proposed Dusshera rally at Bandra Kurla Complex with the claim that the event was of the "Shiv Sena".

A 20-second video tweeted by Shinde, with the voice of late Bal Thackeray in the background, said the saffron flag of Shivaji, Shiv Sena and Hindutva should continue to flutter. "Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally, BKC, Bandra, Mumbai," informed another voice-over in the video that has images of Bal Thackeray, Shinde and his mentor Anand Dighe.

The Shinde faction will hold its Dussehra rally at BKC on October 5, while the rally at Shivaji Park will be led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction got the nod for the rally at the party's traditional Shivaji Park venue after challenging the rejection of its application by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the Bombay High Court. 

India News
Maharashtra
Dusshera
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena

