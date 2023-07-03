Dynastic politics lies in ruins in Maharashtra: Mahesh Jethmalani

Amid the developments in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP, eminent jurist and Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani said that hopefully “democratic aberration” will meet its Waterloo in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu as well.

Jethmalani’s reference was to All India Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and their families.

"Except for the whimpers of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray and their moans in their designated successors Supriya Sule and Aaditya Thackeray dynastic politics lies in ruins in Maharashtra,” he said.

On the issue of Ajit Pawar’s revolt against Pawar, he said: “With the humiliation that Ajit Pawar was subjected to by uncle Sharad Pawar in June this year, it was only a matter of time before the former sought more amiable political pastures,” said Jethmalani.

This was an apparent reference to Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule being elevated as NCP’s Working President along with his long-time aide Praful Patel. Incidentally, the junior Pawar and Patel spearheaded the switchover following negotiations with the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Jethmalani had represented Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his group in the Supreme Court.