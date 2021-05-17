Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude strikes Gujarat's Gir Somnath district

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.
The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one kilometre South-East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.
"There has been no damage or casualty," Gir Somnath Collector Ajay Prakash said.
On July 16 last year, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude was recorded near Rajkot in Gujarat.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship
Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight
The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'
DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency
Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations
Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes
Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say