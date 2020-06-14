Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shakes parts of Gujarat, no reports of damage

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shakes parts of Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  Jun 14 2020, 21:21 ist
  updated: Jun 14 2020, 21:45 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shook parts of Gujarat on Sunday night with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district, officials said.

An official of the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that the tremor was recorded at 8:13 pm.

"Its epicentre was located 13 kilometres north-northeast from Bhachau in Kutch district," he said.

The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan, where many people rushed out of their houses.

No report to damage to property or life is reported so far. 

