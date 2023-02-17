Uddhav should move court against EC order: Chavan

EC’s Sena order on expected lines, Uddhav should move appropriate court against it: Ashok Chavan

Chavan said that the poll panel considered the legislative and Parliamentary majority

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 17 2023, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 20:58 ist
Congress leader Ashok Chavan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Election Commission of India’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was on expected lines, said Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Friday.

Chavan told PTI that the poll panel considered the legislative and Parliamentary majority. “It was expected that the poll body would rule in a particular manner to help the ruling party,” he said. Uddhav Thackeray should move the appropriate appellate court against the EC’s decision as he enjoys wide support at the district and taluka levels, he added.

Also Read: EC recognises Eknath Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena, allocates 'bow and arrow' symbol

As it ordered the allocation of the Shiv Sena’s “bow and arrow” poll symbol to the group led by Shinde, EC allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly bypolls in the state.

The Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Ashok Chavan

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

 