ED arrests ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in money laundering case

Former Maharashtra Director General of Police and ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was on Tuesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving the NSE co-location scam.

Pandey, an IIT-Kanpur alumni and an officer of the 1986-batch of IPS, had superannuated on June 30.

Pandey and two former NSE chiefs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain had been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED in a case of alleged illegal phone tapping and the snooping case of employees of the stock exchange.

The ED action against Pandey comes days after the federal agency arrested Ramkrishna.

Pandey had also been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the charges, iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, owned by Pandey, had been tapping the phone of the NSE functionaries and employees from 2009 to 2017 and were giving monthly reports to Narain and later to Ramkrishna.

Pandey was earlier the director of iSec Securities Pvt Ltd which he floated after resigning from IPS in April 2000. However, he had to rejoin the services since the government did not accept his resignation.

He left the company and appointed his mother and son as directors.