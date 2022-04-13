ED attached 8 properties of Nawab Malik

Malik, 62, a senior Cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached eight properties belonging to senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested in a case of money laundering involving property deals with people linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik, 62, a senior Cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, is currently lodged in a jail in Mumbai and is under judicial custody.

Malik was arrested on February 23rd by the ED’s Mumbai regional office under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“ED has provisionally attached 8 properties belonging to  Mohammed Nawab Mohammed Islam Malik alias Nawab Malik, his family members, M/s. Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Malik Infrastructure under PMLA, 2002,”  the central enforcement agency said in a tweet.

 

