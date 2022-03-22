ED attaches assets of firm owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM

ED attaches property of Uddhav's brother-in-law

Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray's wife Rashmi, 'owns and controls' Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 22 2022, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 20:01 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

 In a development that may escalate to a level of political repercussions, the Enforcement Directorate has attached properties linked to business entities of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar. 

The action has been carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Patankar is brother of Rashmi Thackeray, wife of chief minister Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation. 

“The ED has attached properties worth Rs. 6.45 crore in the demonetisation fraud case by the Pushpak Group of companies,” the ED stated on Tuesday. 

The attachment order includes 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, located in Thane district belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Ltd, owned and controlled by Patankar. 

According to ED, funds of Pushpak Bullion were parked in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, leaders of the MVA had said the move is entirely political and yet another example of how the "central agencies are being misused by the BJP-led Centre".

According to latest reports, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni is currently meeting Thackeray at Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister at Malabar Hill.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that the action was a political move. "This is all political. Few years ago no one knew what the ED was," he said.

“The ED has been taking tremendous interest and actions in states where BJP is not in power,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, alleging how central agencies are being misused.

Uddhav Thackeray
ED
India News
Maharashtra
Money Laundering

