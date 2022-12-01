ED conducts searches at seven locations in Nagpur

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at seven locations, mostly offices of Chartered Accountants, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, an ED official said.

Also Read | Online part-time job scam: ED freezes 80 bank accounts in Karnataka

The searches were being conducted in connection with an offence registered in Mumbai, the official said without giving more details. An ED team from Mumbai along with their counterparts in Nagpur started the searches in the morning which were still under way, he added.