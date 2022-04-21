ED files chargesheet against Nawab Malik in money laundering case

ED files chargesheet against Nawab Malik in PMLA case

Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the ED in a case of money laundering involving property deals with people linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 18:47 ist
Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

Over a month after Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik's arrest, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against him on Thursday.

The chargesheet and annexures run over 5,000 pages and were filed before a special court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the ED in a case of money laundering involving property deals with people linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Last week, eight properties of Malik were attached and these include the Goawala Compound in the Kurla area of Mumbai. 

The property belonged to Munira Plumber and her mother Mariyam Goawala which was allegedly usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd, a company purportedly owned by his family members.  As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Malik is currently in judicial custody. 

The ED had launched investigations against Malik after an FIR  by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

