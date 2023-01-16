ED grilled Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Chahal in jumbo Covid centre case

In a significant development, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner and administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for around four-and-a-half-hours in connection with the alleged scam in connection with the bids to construct jumbo Covid centres during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Chahal is a 1989-batch Maharashtra-cadre officer, who currently holds the rank of additional chief secretary.

“As a government officer and the BMC chief it is my duty to give the information that they need. Accordingly I have given the details as asked. In future if any more information is needed I would provide the details accordingly,” Chahal told reporters after coming out of the ED office.

It may be mentioned that when the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration faced several allegations.

BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s friend Sujit Patkar's firm cheated the Mumbai civic body and submitted fake documents to secure Covid-19 care centre contracts.

On Friday, the ED had issued notice to Dr Chahal.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, however, said: “It was politically motivated…the Centre seems to have taken over everything.”

Chahal said that the jumbo Covid care centres and the field hospitals were necessary as the pandemic broke out. “When the pandemic started, Mumbai’s hospitals had a bed strength of around 3,750. It has to be scaled up based on the number of patients and the projects ahead,” he said, adding that while the non-BMC government agencies like MMRDA, CIDCO had helped erect these hospitals, manpower had to be outsourced. “We did not had an adequate number of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff at that point of time to manage the crisis and hence some services had to be outsourced…also it needs to be noted that 60 per cent of the beds were oxygenated beds,” he said.

The contract was awarded to Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Somaiya had alleged that it was a scam of whooping Rs 100 crore.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has also sent similar notices to senior BMC officials.