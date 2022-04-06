ED means BJP's servant: Shiv Sena slams saffron party

Mocking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that if anyone is giving the call of ‘har har ED, ghar ghar ED” along with the slogan of “har har Modi, ghar ghar Modi”, then the option left before the people is to revolt.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray rightly points out -- “ED means the servant of BJP” -- says an editorial in Saamana and Dophar Ka Saamana, the mouthpieces of the Shiv Sena.

The editorial assumes significance in the wake of the fact that the ED, in a fortnight’s time, attached properties of Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar and the Shiv Sena spokesperson and trouble-shooter Sanjay Raut.

The Marathi broadsheet Saamana's executive editor is Raut, a veteran journalist-politician, who played a large role in the formation of anti-BJP coalition, the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

However, the editorial largely refers to the happenings in Kolhapur, where the state BJP president Chandrakant Patil had allegedly threatened the voters with ED action ahead of Kolhapur North byeelections.

The editorial accused the BJP of using what it states “saam, daam, dand, bhedh” during the elections. “We are concerned about the mental health of BJP leaders who are threatening the public in the name of ED and CBI,” it stated.

