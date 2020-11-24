ED raids Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's residence, office

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the residence and office of senior Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. This comes as a major jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Sarnaik (56) is a three-time MLA from Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane district.

Sarnaik is Chairman of Vihang Group of Companies, which has interests in real estate, and founder and President of Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan, a social platform. He is one of the close aides of Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The details of the raid and vis-à-vis the cases is not yet known.

It may be recalled that Sarnaik had been critical of actor Kangana Ranaut and TV journalist Arnab Goswami. He demanded action against Ranaut when she drew parallels between Mumbai and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Besides, he had demanded reopening of the Anvay Naik's abetment to suicide case in which Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested. He also mooted the breach of privilege against Goswami.

The MVA government has attacked the BJP-led NDA dispensation over the issue.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the raids are being used for political purposes. “We know that the CBI and the ED are being misused… You will now bow down,” he said, adding that the government is stable and will last its full five years. “One year has passed and four years will also go… We will ensure that BJP is out in Maharashtra for 24 hours,” he said.

“The government is using the agencies for political purposes,” said state Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat. “The BJP is targeting political opponents. Have you heard about any raids on people associated with BJP?” he wanted to know.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that the raids are politically motivated. "It is vendetta politics," he said.