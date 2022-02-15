ED searches properties linked to Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai

ED searches properties linked to Dawood in Mumbai

Some premises linked to a politician are also being covered

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 15 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 11:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major swoop, the Enforcement Directorate Tuesday swooped on several properties at Mumbai linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Among the properties being searched is the residence of Dawood’s sister late Haseena Parkar. One of Dawood’s brothers, Iqbal Kaskar, is currently in jail in multiple cases of extortion and narcotics. 

About ten locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Some premises linked to a politician are also being covered, official sources told PTI.

The NIA had earlier registered a case of money laundering against the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate — based on which the raids are being conducted. Dawood Ibrahim is the most-wanted accused of Indian agencies and has been reportedly holed up in Pakistan for several decades.

