ED searches residence of lawyer who filed petitions against Devendra Fadnavis

The Mumbai unit of the central agency is conducting searches in connection with some land transactions

Mriyunjay Bose
Mriyunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 31 2022, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 12:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the home of Nagpur-based advocate Satish Uke and seized electronic devices and several documents. 

Over the last few years, Uke had filed several petitions against the former chief minister and now leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis. 

In one of his applications, he had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the non-disclosure of criminal cases in his election affidavit.

Last week, Uke was engaged as the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole in a Rs 500 crore defamation case filed against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the sensational phone-tapping case.

“I would n't be surprised if Nana Patole is raided tomorrow,” said Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

“Whosoever speaks against prime minister Narendra Modi’s anti-people policies would be targeted through central agencies…this is the message (being sent out)…however, we would keep on fighting,” said Patole.

