ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey in a money-laundering case.

Pandey, an officer of the 1986-batch of the IPS, retired on June 30 as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Before that he was the Director General of Police of Maharashtra.

Pandey has been asked to appear on July 5 at the ED’s New Delhi office.

According to reports, he has been asked to appear in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Stock Exchange co-location case.