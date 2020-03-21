Education van for children of Mowgli's Pench landscape on World Forest Day

Celebrating a quiet World Forest Day because of COVID-19, the Satpuda Foundation (SF) has announced a gift for children of Mowgli's Pench landscape: an education van for the Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

"The education van was planned to be inaugurated on World Forest Day in Pench, however, we have postponed the programme as the schools are closed and social gatherings are banned to prevent from the infection of COVID-19," said veteran conservationist and SF founder Kishor Rithe.

Satpuda Foundation, one of the leading NGOs in central India has been working on environment education programme since 2001 in Pench and other Tiger reserves. This year the SF has designed a science-based conservation education programme aiming for the tiger conservation. The project is funded by B C Mehta trust in England through "The Fable Fund".

The well-equipped education van will operate in 26 buffer villages of Pench Tiger Reserve showing films on "conservation and benefits" to children, organise interactive programmes with tribal youths to provide them livelihood opportunities and also focus on reducing anthropogenic pressure on tiger habitat by mobilising village eco-development committees, said Mandar Pingle, Education officer working on this project.

"Satpuda Foundation has already recorded many achievements in the Pench landscape and we hope that the Fable Fund will bring measurable change in the Tiger conservation scenario", said Nikita Mehta of B C Mehta Trust.