Eight fresh cases of Omicron reported in Maharashtra

Eight fresh cases of Omicron reported in Maharashtra

Till date, a total of 48 patients infected with Omicron virus have been reported in the state

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 17 2021, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 20:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight new cases of Omicron were reported on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total cases to 40 of the new Covid-19 variant.

As per the report given by National Institute of Virology, Pune, of the 8 new patients 6 are form Pune, one from Mumbai and one from Kalyan-Dombivli.

Till date, a total of 48 patients infected with Omicron virus have been reported in the state - Mumbai-14, Pimpri Chinchwad-10, Pune (rural)-6, Pune Municipal Corporation-2, Kalyan Dombivali-2, Osmanabad-2, Latur -1, Buldhana-1, Nagpur-1, and Vasai Virar-1.

Read more: Breakthrough infections generate super immunity to Covid-19: Study

Out of these, 25 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test, according to the Public Health Department. 

The new 8 patients are in the age group of 29-45 years.

While 7 patients are asymptomatic, 1 patient is having mild symptoms.

According to preliminary information, 4 patients from Pune have a history of travel to Dubai, 2 are their contacts. 

One patient from Mumbai had travelled to the USA and the other patient from KDMC had travelled to Nigeria. 

Out of these 8 patients, 2 are in hospital and 6 are at home isolation.o

The close contacts of these patients are being tracked.

All patients have been vaccinated.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Omicron
Coromnavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India 4th most spam-call affected nation: Truecaller

India 4th most spam-call affected nation: Truecaller

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 