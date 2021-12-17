Eight fresh cases of Omicron reported in Maharashtra

Eight new cases of Omicron were reported on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total cases to 40 of the new Covid-19 variant.

As per the report given by National Institute of Virology, Pune, of the 8 new patients 6 are form Pune, one from Mumbai and one from Kalyan-Dombivli.

Till date, a total of 48 patients infected with Omicron virus have been reported in the state - Mumbai-14, Pimpri Chinchwad-10, Pune (rural)-6, Pune Municipal Corporation-2, Kalyan Dombivali-2, Osmanabad-2, Latur -1, Buldhana-1, Nagpur-1, and Vasai Virar-1.

Out of these, 25 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test, according to the Public Health Department.

The new 8 patients are in the age group of 29-45 years.

While 7 patients are asymptomatic, 1 patient is having mild symptoms.

According to preliminary information, 4 patients from Pune have a history of travel to Dubai, 2 are their contacts.

One patient from Mumbai had travelled to the USA and the other patient from KDMC had travelled to Nigeria.

Out of these 8 patients, 2 are in hospital and 6 are at home isolation.o

The close contacts of these patients are being tracked.

All patients have been vaccinated.

