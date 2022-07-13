Eight killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

At least eight persons have died in the last 24 hours as heavy rains continue to batter Maharashtra.

In Nagpur district, six people, who were travelling in an SUV were swept away when they were crossing a small bridge over the Brahmanmari Nullah along the Nanda Gomukh-Chhatarpur Road near Kelvad.

Three bodies have been recovered.

Track rain-related updates here

Monsoon-related deaths in the state have shot up to 84 this year, according to the Disaster Management Unit of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall was reported from Mumbai and larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

A landslide was also reported off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

Road traffic on the Western Express Highway was badly affected.