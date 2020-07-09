Eight Sanjay Gandhi National Park staffers down with Covid-19

Around 8 employees of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) have tested positive for Covid-19.

The SGNP is the only national park that is located within metropolitan limits, in the green lung of Mumbai.

It has the largest leopard density of the world - with 47 leopards roaming the jungles in the middle of urban expanses.

The SGNP and its larger periphery - spread in three districts of Mumbai Suburban, Palghar and Thane - is frequented by people including for morning walks, but has been shut since the lockdown.

Over the past few weeks, the demand is growing to open the gates for morning walkers but the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) is deterring the SGNP to allow visitors.

The entire spread includes (103 sq km), Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (85.7 sq km) of Maharashtra State.

There are three territorial ranges in this division - Yeoor range, Tulsi range and Krishnagiri Upvan range that have been divided into 9 rounds and 25 beats.

"Eight guards have tested Covid-19 positive and some are in quarantine. It is difficult to open the park areas at this stage," SGNP sources said.

Monsoon attracts huge crowd at the park because of lush green cover and flowing streams.

Besides leopards, the SGNP and its neighborhood which include the Aarey Milk Colony and FilmCity is home to more than 275 species of birds, 35 species of mammals, 80 species of reptiles and amphibians, 170 species of butterflies, several species of fish and a staggering 1,300 species of plants.

Lakhs of people stay around the SGNP - where the number of Covid-19 cases is high.