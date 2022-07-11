Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis rush to Gadchiroli as flood situation worsens

As the flood situation in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra worsened, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for the districts to assess the situation and take remedial measures.
Over the weekend, 16 deaths have been reported across the state taking the deaths between June 1 to July 11, this monsoon, to 83.
A team of NDRF is carrying out rescue and relief operations in Gadchiroli, reports reaching here said.
“The CM and Dy CM are headed for Gadchiroli, where they would be reviewing the flood situation,” officials said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm
The cost of being active on social media
Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!
Protesters 'unwind' at Sri Lanka PM's home, Prez palace
India to pip China as most populous country next year
DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem
Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi
Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality
Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties
DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?