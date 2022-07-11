Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis rush to Gadchiroli as flood situation worsens

As the flood situation in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra worsened, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for the districts to assess the situation and take remedial measures.

Over the weekend, 16 deaths have been reported across the state taking the deaths between June 1 to July 11, this monsoon, to 83.

A team of NDRF is carrying out rescue and relief operations in Gadchiroli, reports reaching here said.

“The CM and Dy CM are headed for Gadchiroli, where they would be reviewing the flood situation,” officials said.