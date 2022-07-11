Shinde, Fadnavis rush to Gadchiroli as flood worsens

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis rush to Gadchiroli as flood situation worsens

Over the weekend, 16 deaths have been reported across the state

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 11 2022, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 18:12 ist
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

As the flood situation in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra worsened, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for the districts to assess the situation and take remedial measures. 

Over the weekend, 16 deaths have been reported across the state taking the deaths between June 1 to July 11, this monsoon, to 83.

A team of NDRF is carrying out rescue and relief operations in Gadchiroli, reports reaching here said. 

“The CM and Dy CM are headed for Gadchiroli, where they would be reviewing the flood situation,” officials said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
floods
Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis
monsoons
rains

What's Brewing

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

The cost of being active on social media

The cost of being active on social media

Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!

Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!

Protesters 'unwind' at Sri Lanka PM's home, Prez palace

Protesters 'unwind' at Sri Lanka PM's home, Prez palace

India to pip China as most populous country next year

India to pip China as most populous country next year

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

 