Eknath Shinde assumes charge as Maharashtra CM

With photographs of his “gods”—Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, and firebrand Sena leader the late Anand ‘Dharmaveer’ Dighe—adorning the walls, Eknath Shinde on Thursday sat on the chair assigned to Maharashtra Chief Minister, surrounded by family and admirers.

Dressed in his trademark white trousers and white full-sleeved shirt, with a saffron tika on his forehead and black rimmed glasses, a smiling “Bhai”—as he is popularly called by supporters—took the chair in the CM’s cabin on the sixth floor of Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was with him when Shinde started functioning from the chief minister’s chamber.

Shinde’s father Sambhaji, wife Lata, son Dr Shrikant, daughter-in-law Vrushali and grandson Rudransh were present for the moment when he first ensconced himself on the chief minister’s chair.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30 as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, and on July 4, the new Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government won the trust vote in the state assembly.

As soon as he reached Mantralaya, Shinde garlanded portraits of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Thereafter, he went to the sixth floor in the state secretariat to the CM’s office—which was decorated with flowers—to assume charge in person. Top officials of the state government were also present.