Eknath Shinde cancels engagements for August 4 due to ill-health

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cancelled his official engagements due to ill health, his office informed.
"The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest," Shinde's office said in a statement.
