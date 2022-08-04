Eknath Shinde cancels engagements for August 4 due to ill-health

Shinde cancels today's engagements due to ill-health

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 04 2022, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 15:31 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minster Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday cancelled his official engagements due to ill health, his office informed.

"The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest," Shinde's office said in a statement.

India News
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde

