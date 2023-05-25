Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to open Phase-II Samruddhi Mahamarg on May 26

In what would be a boost to India’s infrastructure development, the Phase-II of Samruddhi Mahamarg would be inaugurated on Friday.

The Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, which is formally known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long international class super highway.

The Phase-I of the project from Nagpur to Shirdi was inaugurated on December 11, 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Nagpur-Shirdi stretch is around 520 km.

On May 26, 2023, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the Phase-II of the expressway from Shirdi to Igatpuri in Nashik district, a distance of around 80 km.

With 600 km complete, the focus would now be the connection between Igatpuri and Mumbai -- a distance of 101 km.

In another few months, Phase-III would be ready.

The 701 km expressway, being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.

The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra.

Espousing the Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul and Lonar.

Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to the economic development of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC) is the nodal agency for the project.