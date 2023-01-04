Eknath Shinde forges alliance with Jogendra Kawade

In a significant political development in Maharashtra, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde forged an alliance with Prof Jogendra Kawade-led People’s Republican Party, one of the leading RPI factions.

This comes close on the heels of a political alignment of Shiv Sena group headed by Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) headed by Prakash Ambedkar, the great-grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. However, clarity on whether VBA would be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi umbrella is yet to emerge as Congress and NCP are yet to formally respond.

Prof Kawade is one of the big leaders of the Ambedkarite movement. He was a Member of Parliament from Chimur Lok Sabha constituency during 1998-99 and a Member of the Legislative Council from 2014-2020.

Earlier PRP was part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, however, now it is part of the BJP-BSS alliance. The Ramdas Athawale-headed Republican Party of India (Athawale) too is part of the BJP-BSS alliance. Athawale is the Union Minister of State for Social Justice.

Prof Kawade was all praise for Shinde. "Maharashtra has got a very daring chief minister. He was not born with a silver spoon. There is a feeling that it is a government of everyone,” he said.

“We have joined hands with him to give justice to downtrodden and underprivileged people of this state," Prof Kawade said. Shinde said that Prof Kawade has always taken up the cause of the people.

The BJP-BSS-RPI(A)-PRP alliance assumes significance in the wake of the local bodies polls ahead in the state including the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.