Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya in April

Days after the Election Commission legitimised his group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the bow-and-arrow symbol, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would visit the temple town of Ayodhya next month.

Shinde, who has been anointed as chief leader of Shiv Sena, is expected to visit Ayodhya with his MPs and MLAs, on April 6, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti festivities.

During the visit, Shinde would perform rituals along the Sarayu river and then offer worship to Lord Ram.

It may be recalled, on 26 November, 2022, coinciding with the Constitution Day, Shinde and his team had visited Guwahati and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Devi temple.

During the June-July 2022, split in the 56-year-old Shiv Sena - which Shinde executed with the help of BJP - the MLAs had camped in a five-star hotel in Guwahati for several days before they returned to Mumbai after the new government was formed.

A few days ago, the ‘mahant’ of Ayodhya had himself invited Shinde to visit the temple town and offer prayers.