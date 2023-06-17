Eknath Shinde's son downplays advertisement row between Shiv Sena, BJP

Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Saturday downplayed the advertisement row between his party Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The ruling allies were at loggerheads after a Shiv Sena advertisement based on a survey stated that Shinde was more popular than his deputy and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | One ad can't weaken govt as BJP-Sena alliance is strong: Devendra Fadnavis

The advertisement, which appeared in several dailies in the state on Tuesday, was the work of an "over-enthusiastic party worker", the CM had said earlier.

The Shinde-Fadnavis "jodi" was unbreakable and no one needs to get carried away by such propaganda, Shrikant Shinde said in a function in Kalyan.

He alleged the opposition parties were defaming the state government since it was doing good work after coming to power in June last year.