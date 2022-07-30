Eknath Shinde's statement on Anand Dighe sparks controversy

A statement by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his mentor ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe and the circumstances leading to the latter’s death sparked off a controversy on Saturday.

Addressing a rally in Malegaon in Nashik district, he said that he was not speaking and if he decides to give interviews, there would be an earthquake.

Shinde’s reference was to the two-part interview of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to Marathi newspaper Saamana, in which he had branded Shinde as a traitor and an opportunist.

Also Read | Shinde government completes one month in office, but no sign of cabinet expansion yet

“I am witness to what happened with ‘Dharmaveer’…what you have seen in cinema (Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane) is just a small part…the day I decide to speak there would be an earthquake,” he said.

Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe, however, lashed out at Shinde. “Chief Minister Shinde says he is witness to the incident related to Anand Dighe. Why was he keeping quiet for all these days…you have been keeping quiet for 25 years,” he said.

As far as Anand Dighe was concerned, he was known as “the Balasaheb Thackeray of Thane."

Dighe (January 27, 1951 - August 26, 2001) was one of the closest to the late Balasaheb.

Also Read | Veteran politician Arjun Khotkar joins Shinde camp

Dighe, who remained a bachelor, died aged 50, after suffering a heart attack in the aftermath of a road accident.

The influential leader used to sport a long beard and saffron tilak, a lot of rings in his fingers, Known for his simplicity, loyalty, and honesty, he was a grass-roots man who was available 24x7.

The film Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, a biographical film on Dighe, was released on May 13, and Thackeray presided over the trailer launch. On May 16, Thackeray attended a screening of the film, however, he left the hall when 10 minutes of the film were still left. Shinde too was present in the hall with him.