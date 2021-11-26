Elderly man detained for issuing threats on video to Gujarat CM

A man in his late 60s was detained by Banaskantha police in Gujarat on Friday for allegedly issuing a video in which he demanded Rs 1 crore from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and threatened the latter with consequences if he failed to pay within 11 days, an official said.
Batuk Morari, also known as Mahesh Bhagat, was held from neighbouring Rajasthan during the day and has been brought in for questioning, said Banaskantha district in-charge Superintendent of Police Pooja Yadav.
"As kin has claimed that Bhagat is mentally unstable and may have done the alleged act due to such a condition, we will take further action only after a detailed probe. We have only detained Bhagat, who does not have any criminal background," Yadav informed.
The video had gone viral on Thursday after which police teams were formed to crack the case.
A preliminary probe has found Bhagat, originally from Vav taluka and currently living in Tharad town, used to sing devotional songs earlier but was not working anymore.
Bhagat, who is unmarried, had left home long ago and used to live the life of a vagabond, kin has told police.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod
Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults
Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth
'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama
Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona
Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts
Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk