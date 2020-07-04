Elderly woman dies of Covid-19 in Goa, toll rises to 5

Elderly woman dies of Covid-19 in Goa, toll rises to 5

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 04 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 10:13 ist
Credit/iStock Photo

A 74-year-old woman became the fifth person to succumb to Covid-19 in Goa, which has so far reported more than 1,500 positive cases, a senior official of the state health department said on Saturday.

The woman from Salcette tehsil in South Goa, who was admitted to ESI hospital after testing coronavirus positive, died on Friday night, the official said.

"She is the fifth person in the state to succumb to Covid-19," he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Goa had reported its second highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Friday after 94 more people were found infected. It pushed the state's tally beyond the 1,500-mark, the health department had said.

The number of positive cases in the state stood at 1,576 till Friday night, of which 800 were active ones. They are undergoing treatment at different Covid Care centres in the state. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

TikTok's parent co may face $6 bn loss from India’s ban

TikTok's parent co may face $6 bn loss from India’s ban

Almost third of Covid-19 samples show mutation: WHO

Almost third of Covid-19 samples show mutation: WHO

China counters Modi's expansionist jibe

China counters Modi's expansionist jibe

 