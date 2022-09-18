ECI holds meetings in Gujarat ahead of Assembly polls

Election Commission team holds meetings in Gujarat to review preparedness for state Assembly polls

Elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are slated to be held by the end of this year

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 18 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 22:42 ist

A team of the Election Commission of India held a series of meetings with the Gujarat Director General of Police, Chief Secretary and other senior officials during its three-day visit to review the situation in the state for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are slated to be held by the end of this year. A team of nine senior officials appointed by the ECI visited Ahmedabad between September 16 and 18, which reviewed the preparations for the upcoming elections in Gujarat, a government release said.

Also Read: PM's aide warning news channels against covering AAP in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal

On September 17 and 18, the ECI team held a review meeting with the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi on election preparedness in the presence of district election officers, commissioners and superintendents of police. They discussed in detail topics related to voters' roll and special summary revision, electronic voting machine (EVM/VVPAT), minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower, transportation, law and order, security, training and capacity building, among others, the release said.

Detailed discussions were held with the nodal officers and representatives of various enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax, Excise, Reserve Bank of India, Department of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, etc, it said.

"A meeting was also held with the secretaries of various state government departments, including home, school education, electricity, telecommunication, road and transport, health and family welfare, excise and revenue," it said.

Later, a meeting was also held with the state chief secretary and the director general of police to discuss various issues related to the upcoming elections as well as the feedback received from the CEO, state police nodal officer, DEO, SP and enforcement agencies for smooth conduct of the upcoming elections, the release added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Gujarat Elections
Election Commission of India

What's Brewing

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

 