Elections to 1,166 Maharashtra gram panchayats on October 13

Polls to 1,166 Maharashtra gram panchayats on Oct 13

The direct elections for the post of Sarpanchs will also be held simultaneously

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 07 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 22:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In what would be a sort of a litmus test amid the emerging political situation in Maharashtra, 1,166 gram panchayats will go to polls on October 13.

State Election Commissioner U P S Madan announced the election schedule on Wednesday.

The counting will take place on October 14.

The direct elections for the post of Sarpanchs will also be held simultaneously.

The process will begin on September 13. While the nominations will be filed from September 21 to 27, the last date to withdraw the papers is September 30.

The voting will be conducted in all the villages going to polls on October 13 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, but in the Maoist-hit areas, the polling will end at 3 pm.

The districts where the gram panchayat elections will be held are Thane – 500 villages, Raigad 20, Ratnagiri 51, Sindhudurg 04, Nashik 194, Pune 02, Nandurbar 206, Satara 16, Kolhapur 04, Amravati 01, Washim 01, Nagpur 17, Wardha 09, Chandrapur 94, Bhandara 20, Gondiya 06, Gadchiroli 21.

Maharashtra
gram panchayat
India News

