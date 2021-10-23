Elephant herd spotted in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A herd of elephants has been spotted in the Gadchiroli district of the nature-rich Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

A group of 18 to 20 pachyderms, some of them calves, seems to have migrated from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh. The Maharashtra Wildlife Department (MFD) is taking necessary measures.

"For the first time such a big herd of elephants has been seen in Maharashtra," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Sunil Limaye confirmed to DH on Saturday.

"It's a big herd and we are here. It's pretty huge," said Satpuda Foundation founder-President Kishor Rithe, who is a member of Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife, while speaking to DH.

Rithe works extensively in the central Indian landscape.

The Gadchiroli district does not have any records of regular and resident elephant population. But, there are reports of elephants passing by Gadchiroli after traversing from Odisha and Chhattisgarh. According to reports from Gadchiroli, the herd is moving but is still in the district.

Check out latest DH videos here