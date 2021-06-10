Eleven dead as house collapses in Mumbai amid heavy rain

At least eleven persons were killed and eight others were injured when a residential structure collapsed over another at a slum pocket in Malvani suburbs of Mumbai as heavy rains continued in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra on Thursday.

The Mumbai fire brigade and police have mounted a massive rescue operation. Top BMC officials also reached the site.

The Malwani locality received over 250 mm rainfall over Wednesday and Thursday.

In the incident, two ground-plus-one structures at Plot No. 72 in New Collector Compound near Malvani Gate No 8 caved in.

A total of 17 people were taken out from the debris of which eleven were declared dead. Search is still under way and several are reported as missing.

A nearby ground plus three structure is in a dangerous condition and residents are being evacuated.